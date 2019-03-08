Rail disruption after person hit by a train
PUBLISHED: 15:49 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 10 November 2019
Archant
Rail services between Norwich and London are disrupted after a person was hit by a train at Stratford.
Services between London Liverpool Street and Norwich may be cancelled, delayed or revised after the incident, which occurred between Stratford and Hackney Downs.
Disruption is expected until further notice.
