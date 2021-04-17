News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man detained under mental health act after Norwich disturbance

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:50 AM April 17, 2021   
Police are hunting a gang of youths after four assaults. Picture: Archant library.

A man arrested after making threats to kill during a disturbance at a home in Haslips Close, Norwich, has been detained under the mental health act. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2011

A man arrested after making threats to kill during a disturbance at a Norwich home has been detained under the mental health act.

Police were called to Haslips Close shortly before 1am on Monday, February 22 after a man, aged in his 60s, entered his neighbour's property and threatened them.

He then returned to his own home in a distressed state and locked himself inside. 

Firearms officers and police negotiators were called to the scene and following lengthy negotiations, officers forced entry to the property shortly after 6am and detained the man. No-one was injured.

The man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and taken into custody for questioning and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Following a mental health assessment while in custody the man was subsequently served a recall to hospital notice at Hellesdon Hospital.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the suspect has since been detained under section three of the Mental Health Act.

It means a person can be detained, or sectioned, for up to six months.

Most Read

  1. 1 McDonald's branch to close for up to three months
  2. 2 'I ran for my life' - Neighbour who saw fatal row tells of terror
  3. 3 Man dies after 'industrial incident' at farm
  1. 4 Mental health hospital owed £2m to staff and creditors when it shut
  2. 5 Hospital to close with loss of 120 jobs
  3. 6 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
  4. 7 Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'
  5. 8 Tributes to 'well-known, well-liked, well-respected' King's Lynn fan
  6. 9 Concern over state of beach following £22m sandscaping project
  7. 10 12 villages set to receive some of UK's fastest ever broadband
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics van and police car put a cordon up on Primrose Crescent.

Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Breckland Council uses the King's Head in Dereham to house homeless people. The manager said there h

Norfolk Police

Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to an incident in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday, April 14

Norfolk Police | Video

Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon