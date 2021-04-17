Man detained under mental health act after Norwich disturbance

Published: 8:50 AM April 17, 2021

A man arrested after making threats to kill during a disturbance at a home in Haslips Close, Norwich, has been detained under the mental health act.

A man arrested after making threats to kill during a disturbance at a Norwich home has been detained under the mental health act.

Police were called to Haslips Close shortly before 1am on Monday, February 22 after a man, aged in his 60s, entered his neighbour's property and threatened them.

He then returned to his own home in a distressed state and locked himself inside.

Firearms officers and police negotiators were called to the scene and following lengthy negotiations, officers forced entry to the property shortly after 6am and detained the man. No-one was injured.

The man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and taken into custody for questioning and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Following a mental health assessment while in custody the man was subsequently served a recall to hospital notice at Hellesdon Hospital.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the suspect has since been detained under section three of the Mental Health Act.

It means a person can be detained, or sectioned, for up to six months.