Neighbours shock at ‘unexplained’ sudden death of woman

Police were called to a house in Oak Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew after a woman was found dead. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Householders have described how a quiet residential street became the centre of a police investigation following the death of a neighbour.

Emergency services including police and paramedics descended on Oak Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew around 2.30pm Wednesday afternoon after a woman was found unresponsive inside a bungalow.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said her death is “unexplained” but is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “Officers continue to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death ahead of preparing a file for the coroner.”

Following the discovery a police cordon was placed around the semi-detached property.

A neighbour, who preferred not to be named, said: “It was pretty shocking. We didn’t know the woman very well but it is very sad.”

Another local home owner added: “The first thing we knew was when police and ambulance suddenly arrived. There were 13 emergency vehicles in the road and there were people in white suits and doing house to house enquiries. It was all very disconcerting.”