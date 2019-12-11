Search

Teenager died from effects of drugs and alcohol

PUBLISHED: 12:17 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 11 December 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest has opened into the death of Norwich teenager.

Danny Jeffery, 19, died at home on Lower Clarence Road in Norwich on Sunday, February 3.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich, heard Mr Jeffery was found unresponsive at his home by a friend.

His medical cause of death was given as the combined effects of alcohol, heroin and cocaine.

The inquest has been adjourned until March 2 next year.

Meanwhile, another inquest opened into the drug-related death of a man from King's Lynn.

Shane Southgate, 45, died at home on Friars Place in King's Lynn on May 6.

Hie medical cause of death was given as respiratory depression due to multiple drug toxicity.

The inquest has been adjourned until April 8 next year.

