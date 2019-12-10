Search

Advanced search

Teenager avoids conviction after nightclub brawl with two women

PUBLISHED: 16:47 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 10 December 2019

Qube Bar and Nightclub, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Qube Bar and Nightclub, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant 2012

A teenager who brawled with two women inside and outside of a Norwich club has been ordered to pay £50 to each of her victims - but has escaped a criminal conviction.

On November 2, 18-year-old Timira Risby was involved in an altercation with two other women in Qube nightclub on Prince of Wales Road.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to answer two charges of assault, relating to one incident in the club and one outside.

You may also want to watch:

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, told the court how Risby, of St Mildreds Road in West Earlham, had pulled one woman by the hair following an argument in the club which saw them both women kicked out. She then punched a friend of the first woman outside the club.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Risby had intervened after her nephew, who was also in the club, had become embroiled in an argument with the first woman.

Risby was given a two-year conditional discharge, but ordered to pay both other women involved £50 in compensation, along with a £21 victim surcharge.

Most Read

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in London bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church judge

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Greater Anglia to axe food and drink on numerous trains

Greater Anglia is axing catering services on some of its Norwich to London trains Photo: Getty Images

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Seafront leisure centre ‘prepared for demolition’

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

No slogans, nothing revealing: school sets 19 rules for non-uniform day

Cromer Academy's head teacher, Antony Little. Picture: Cromer Academy/ Angela Sharpe Photography/ Getty Images

Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists