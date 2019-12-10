Teenager avoids conviction after nightclub brawl with two women

Qube Bar and Nightclub, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

A teenager who brawled with two women inside and outside of a Norwich club has been ordered to pay £50 to each of her victims - but has escaped a criminal conviction.

On November 2, 18-year-old Timira Risby was involved in an altercation with two other women in Qube nightclub on Prince of Wales Road.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to answer two charges of assault, relating to one incident in the club and one outside.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, told the court how Risby, of St Mildreds Road in West Earlham, had pulled one woman by the hair following an argument in the club which saw them both women kicked out. She then punched a friend of the first woman outside the club.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Risby had intervened after her nephew, who was also in the club, had become embroiled in an argument with the first woman.

Risby was given a two-year conditional discharge, but ordered to pay both other women involved £50 in compensation, along with a £21 victim surcharge.