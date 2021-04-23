Teenager arrested in Norwich after drugs seized

Published: 5:12 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM April 23, 2021

A teenager was arrested in St Benedicts Street, Norwich, on April 20 this year on suspicion with intent to supply drugs. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after drugs were seized in Norwich.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in St Benedict's Street, Norwich on Tuesday, April 20 after a "significant quantity" of drugs were found.

The arrest was made after a significant quantity of MDMA, cannabis and LSD were all seized.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said following his arrest the man "has been released under investigation while enquiries continue".

The arrest was made after officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhoods Team (NEST) had been out working with other agencies to address anti-social behaviour in the area