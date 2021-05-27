Teen in court over murder of his grandmother in house fire

Published: 10:55 AM May 27, 2021 Updated: 11:04 AM May 27, 2021

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of his grandmother following a house fire in Norwich.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road.

Four fire crews were initially sent to the scene at around 6.40am on December 11 last year.

Emergency services at the scene following a fatal house fire in Unthank Road, Norwich in December last year. - Credit: Archant

Police were also called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property.

Chanatorn Croghan, 19, of Northside, Norwich, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 27).

The teenager, who appeared via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC), has also been charged with the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, who is understood to be the victim's son, and of arson.

He spoke only to confirm his name during the short hearing.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on Thursday afternoon (May 27) with a further hearing due to take place at the crown court on June 24..

As previously reported Mrs Croghan had lived at the house for almost six decades and was later was described by a friend as a "lovely lady".

Mrs Croghan hailed from Sweden and taught at the University of East Anglia (UEA) for more than 30 years.

In a tribute, members of her family said: "Vera was a much-loved mum of four and grandmother of 10.

"She was a well-known and highly respected academic and was the author of the best-selling 'Teach Yourself Swedish' book.

"She dearly loved Norwich and the local area and loved the house that she had lived in continuously for 57 years.

"She loved baking cakes from traditional Swedish recipes, often involving cardamom and cinnamon."