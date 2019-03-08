Investigation continues into knife attack on taxi driver

George Pope Road in Norwich where a taxi driver was attacked in broad day light on Mothers Day. Picture: Staff Archant

Enquiries are ongoing into an attack on a Norwich taxi driver who was knifed in the stomach as he was robbed of his day’s earnings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Detectives from Norwich CID are appealing for witnesses after the daylight robbery shortly before midday on Sunday.

A white Hyundai taxi was dropping off a fare in George Pope Road at approximately 11:45am when the vehicle was approached by a man on a grey bicycle.

The suspect threatened the taxi driver while demanding money. After causing minor wounds to the driver’s stomach, the offender stole the day’s takings and cycled off towards Penn Grove.

The cyclist is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and wearing a grey jacket and a dark coloured cap at the time of the incident.

DC Dan Hedges, Norwich CID, said: “While this must have been a shocking incident for the driver, he was fortunate that he didn’t receive more serious injuries.

“It is therefore really important that we trace the person who committed this offence and I would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident take place or has further information regarding the suspect.”

ABC Taxis, based in Paddock Street in Norwich, confirmed that one of its drivers had been stabbed on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact DC Hedges at Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.