Investigation continues into knife attack on taxi driver

PUBLISHED: 13:24 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 01 April 2019

George Pope Road in Norwich where a taxi driver was attacked in broad day light on Mothers Day. Picture: Staff

George Pope Road in Norwich where a taxi driver was attacked in broad day light on Mothers Day. Picture: Staff

Archant

Enquiries are ongoing into an attack on a Norwich taxi driver who was knifed in the stomach as he was robbed of his day’s earnings.

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANTAn ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Detectives from Norwich CID are appealing for witnesses after the daylight robbery shortly before midday on Sunday.

A white Hyundai taxi was dropping off a fare in George Pope Road at approximately 11:45am when the vehicle was approached by a man on a grey bicycle.

The suspect threatened the taxi driver while demanding money. After causing minor wounds to the driver’s stomach, the offender stole the day’s takings and cycled off towards Penn Grove.

The cyclist is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and wearing a grey jacket and a dark coloured cap at the time of the incident.

DC Dan Hedges, Norwich CID, said: “While this must have been a shocking incident for the driver, he was fortunate that he didn’t receive more serious injuries.

“It is therefore really important that we trace the person who committed this offence and I would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident take place or has further information regarding the suspect.”

ABC Taxis, based in Paddock Street in Norwich, confirmed that one of its drivers had been stabbed on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact DC Hedges at Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Heaven of seven and dancing to the promotion beat – six things learned from City's victory at Boro

Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring the winner at Boro for City, to keep the Canaries flying high at the top of the Championship Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

