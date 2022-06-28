Sundown drug dealer banned from attending all music festivals

A man convicted of selling drugs to revellers at Sundown has been banned from attending any music festival.

George Kirkup, 20, was caught with quantities of ecstasy and ketamine that he intended to sell to party-goers at the pop and urban music festival at the Norfolk Showground on September 4 last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard the drugs were found when he had been stopped and searched by suspicious security guards.

They discovered 33 wraps and some loose powder of ketamine and a small quantity of ecstasy pills that had an estimated street value of up to £775.

The sold-out three-day festival, which is popular with teenagers, saw performances by big name acts including Bugzy Malone, Rudimental and Becky Hill, and attracted more than 20,000 revellers.

Interviewed by police in the on-site security tent, Kirkup, of Foxhall Road in Ipswich, admitted he had sold ketamine wraps for £15 and ecstasy tablets for £5 to other festival goers.

He was also found to have £290 in cash that might have been the proceeds of earlier dealing, the court heard.

Sundown Festival attracted 20,000 revellers on each of its three days in 2021 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Peter Spary, mitigating, said it had been a last minute decision to attend the festival in order to sell drugs.

He said he had acted “naively” because his family were facing financial difficulties that meant they could lose their home.

“He takes 100pc responsibility for his actions and regrets it immensely,” he added.

“He was very nervous and no doubt stood out very easily to security. When the police spoke to him he admitted it straight away.”

Judge Alice Moore said he had narrowly avoided immediate custody as she sentenced him to 12 months, suspended for 20 months, for possession with intent to supply.

She imposed an order banning him from attending any music festival in the UK saying he had behaved “shamefully” and that selling drugs in such a way could have had serious consequences.

“It is quite clear this was a planned activity,” she added.

“You were as a family facing financial difficulty and became rather desperate and you decided to try to make some money by peddling illegal drugs.”

Kirkup was also ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid community work, complete 22 rehabilitation days and pay £290 costs.