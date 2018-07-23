Norwich student robbed of £10 and threatened with bottle

Published: 2:40 PM July 23, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A Norwich student still has flashbacks after being threatened with a bottle and robbed in a terrifying incident.

The student was talking on his mobile on Earlham Road when he was approached by Dara O'Carroll, 23, who distracted him by asking for a roll-up before making him hand over £10 from his wallet, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said that O'Carroll had a bottle of alcohol in one hand when he threatened the victim, and told him: 'If I see you on these streets again I will kill you.'

He said the victim then ran off and managed to get to a nearby shop to raise the alarm.

In an impact statement the victim said the robbery had left him with panic attacks and feeling very vulnerable. He also said that he still had flashbacks of what happened and no longer went out alone at night.

Mr Gair said that O'Carroll had a previous conviction for another street robbery in 2017 when he robbed a woman on Earlham Road, punching her and grabbing her rucksack.

O'Carroll, of Knowland Grove, Norwich, admitted robbery on June 18 and theft of a bottle and was jailed for three years.

Recorder Guy Ayers said that O'Carroll had issued threats to the victim: 'It was made abundantly clear that if he did not give you what you wanted you would use the bottle as a weapon against him.'

He said he had then made threats to kill him and said: 'No doubt that was simply an empty threat but from his point of view he took that seriously.'

He said the robbery had a significant impact on the victim and said: 'This was late at night and you were fuelled by alcohol.'

Recorder Ayers added: 'People going about their business late at night must be protected.'

He warned O'Carroll that if he committed another robbery he could be considered a danger by the courts and said: 'It is up to you to turn your life around.'

Andrew Oliver, for O'Carroll, said that alcohol had been a major issue in O'Carroll's life. 'He needs to address that. He needs help.'

He added: 'When in drink he becomes a different person and behaves in a totally appalling way.'

He said the robbery was not planned or sophisticated,

He said he now wanted to address his drinking on his release.