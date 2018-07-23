News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norwich student robbed of £10 and threatened with bottle

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 2:40 PM July 23, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Dara O'Carroll. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Dara O'Carroll. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE - Credit: Norfolk police

A Norwich student still has flashbacks after being threatened with a bottle and robbed in a terrifying incident.

The student was talking on his mobile on Earlham Road when he was approached by Dara O'Carroll, 23, who distracted him by asking for a roll-up before making him hand over £10 from his wallet, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said that O'Carroll had a bottle of alcohol in one hand when he threatened the victim, and told him: 'If I see you on these streets again I will kill you.'

He said the victim then ran off and managed to get to a nearby shop to raise the alarm.

In an impact statement the victim said the robbery had left him with panic attacks and feeling very vulnerable. He also said that he still had flashbacks of what happened and no longer went out alone at night.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Gair said that O'Carroll had a previous conviction for another street robbery in 2017 when he robbed a woman on Earlham Road, punching her and grabbing her rucksack.

O'Carroll, of Knowland Grove, Norwich, admitted robbery on June 18 and theft of a bottle and was jailed for three years.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  3. 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  1. 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  2. 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  3. 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
  4. 7 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  5. 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  6. 9 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
  7. 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed

Recorder Guy Ayers said that O'Carroll had issued threats to the victim: 'It was made abundantly clear that if he did not give you what you wanted you would use the bottle as a weapon against him.'

He said he had then made threats to kill him and said: 'No doubt that was simply an empty threat but from his point of view he took that seriously.'

He said the robbery had a significant impact on the victim and said: 'This was late at night and you were fuelled by alcohol.'

Recorder Ayers added: 'People going about their business late at night must be protected.'

He warned O'Carroll that if he committed another robbery he could be considered a danger by the courts and said: 'It is up to you to turn your life around.'

Andrew Oliver, for O'Carroll, said that alcohol had been a major issue in O'Carroll's life. 'He needs to address that. He needs help.'

He added: 'When in drink he becomes a different person and behaves in a totally appalling way.'

He said the robbery was not planned or sophisticated,

He said he now wanted to address his drinking on his release.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon