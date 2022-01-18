A university student crashed into the wall of a Norwich hotel after drinking tequila at a friend's house, a court has heard.

Evelina Januleviciute, 23, was trying to drive home when her VW Golf hit a wall at the Unthank Hotel on Unthank Road, Norwich.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard police were called to reports of a road crash at about 1.40am on December 12 last year after which Januleviciute left the area after telling a witness she "didn't want to get into trouble".

Katharine Kibrya-Dean, prosecuting, said the defendant had been at a friend's house and had "consumed six to seven tequilas" before heading home.

The court heard Januleviciute, who is studying financial management at the University of East Anglia (UEA), had been intending to head to Walpole Gardens, where she lived, when the crash happened.

Miss Kibrya-Dean said police made efforts to trace the defendant who later returned to the scene and failed a roadside breath test.

She was later found to have 82mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Januleviciute, from Walpole Gardens, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (January 18) when she admitted driving a vehicle when above the legal limit for alcohol and failing to stop after a road accident.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said she had no previous convictions.

He said she was studying at the UEA and had made a "stupid decision" to drive home after having consumed tequilas.

Mr Taunton said she then "panicked" after the crash and left the scene.

He said it was a mistake.

Januleviciute was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

She was also ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

As previously reported, dozens of motorists were caught over the limit on Norfolk’s roads during the first two weeks of the Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

The month-long festive campaign, launched on December 1 last year, hammered home the message that ‘one or two’ extra drinks could kill.

Despite the high profile warning 32 people were arrested for driving with excess alcohol during the first 14 days of the campaign.