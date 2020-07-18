Search

Stun gun wielded in brawl near city shops

PUBLISHED: 17:04 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 18 July 2020

Armed police cars on Bullard Road, Norwich, after two men were arrested after a fight on Woodcock Road on July 18, 2020. Picture: Submitted

Submitted (Resident didn't want to be identified)

Two men were arrested after armed police descended on a fight that featured a man with a stun gun.

Armed officers arrived, along with a dog unit, at the row of shops on Woodcock Road, Norwich, near to the turning of Bullard Road, at around 12.30pm on Saturday, July 18.

A Norfolk Police control room inspector said: “There was a spontaneous firearms deployment today. There were reports of males fighting on the street. One was in possession of a stun gun. Two males were arrested.”

Residents on Bullard Road reported seeing around eight armed police units swoop onto the scene.

They added that part of the street was blocked off by the turning onto Woodcock Road just beyond a public green space for around an hour.

The final police car left the scene at around 4pm.

One eyewitness said he heard shouting from the street in front of the parade of shops near the junction. Tesco worker Tammie Joy, 42, said: “You see police here, that is normal, but never going around with guns.”

