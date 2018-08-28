Police reveal there’s ‘insufficient evidence’ to continue Norwich stabbing probe as victim does not want to make complaint

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

An investigation into a stabbing in Norwich has stalled because the victim does not want to make any further complaint about the incident, it has emerged.

Police were called to Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, after trouble broke out at a flat in the area.

Officers called to the incident later received a second call from paramedics reporting they were treating a man with stab wounds in Ber Street.

The man, in his 30s, suffered injuries during the disturbance and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Three men, aged 28, 46, and 51, were arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident which happened at about 4.40pm on Thursday, August 30.

But it has since emerged that there is “insufficient evidence” to continue with the investigation.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “At this present time the victim does not wish to make any further complaint and therefore there is insufficient evidence to continue with the investigation.”

As previously reported, a man described his horror after the stabbing in Norwich.

The 52-year-old man, who did not want to be named, but who lives in Foulgers Opening near to where the trouble broke out, said: “There was an awful lot of trouble here last night. All hell broke loose, it was terrible.”

The man said he was in bed when the trouble started at a nearby property, but soon became aware that something was going on.

He said: “I’ve not been very well recently and was actually in bed but there was such a commotion it just shook me out of bed.

“There was shouting, screaming it sounded like things were being thrown around – it sounded like someone was being murdered.”

The man said he rushed over to the window to see what was going on and describes one man running away from the scene before a woman also left the flat before police then arrived in numbers.

He said: “There were at least 12 of them (police).”

The witness said arrests were made following the trouble with officers remaining in the area on Friday, August 31 too.

Two police cars were also still at the scene the day after the incident broke out.

All three men arrested in connection with the incident were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.