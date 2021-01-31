News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police continue to investigate stabbing of man in 50s

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 AM January 31, 2021   
A police car at the scene of a stabbing in Hobart Lane, Norwich

A police car at the scene of a stabbing in Hobart Lane, Norwich - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Norwich.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Hobart Lane, Norwich on Thursday, January 21.

Officers had been called to an address in Goldwell Road at about 2.45pm to reports a man was at the location with stab wounds to his arms and legs.

It was discovered the man had been stabbed at about 2.20pm in the Hobart Lane area.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men and two women have been released under investigation while enquiries continue. Two juveniles from the London area have also been released on police bail, with conditions not to enter Norfolk.

A police spokesman said the investigation was "ongoing".

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents' fury over drug-taking, human waste and public sex
  2. 2 Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way
  3. 3 Man's body found on Gorleston beach
  1. 4 Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash
  2. 5 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?
  3. 6 Warning as huge boat is transported across Norfolk
  4. 7 Norwich scientists need your poo for Covid study
  5. 8 Police fine man for 250-mile lockdown trip to walk dogs in Norfolk
  6. 9 Three Norwich theatres will not reopen until 'end of social distancing'
  7. 10 Diggers start work at derelict riverside pub

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon

Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon

Village road closed because of flooding

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon