Police continue to investigate stabbing of man in 50s
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Norwich.
Six people were arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Hobart Lane, Norwich on Thursday, January 21.
Officers had been called to an address in Goldwell Road at about 2.45pm to reports a man was at the location with stab wounds to his arms and legs.
It was discovered the man had been stabbed at about 2.20pm in the Hobart Lane area.
The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Two men and two women have been released under investigation while enquiries continue. Two juveniles from the London area have also been released on police bail, with conditions not to enter Norfolk.
A police spokesman said the investigation was "ongoing".
