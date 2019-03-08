Search

'He thought he was going to die' - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 07:20 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 14 November 2019

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A teenage boy who was stabbed in the back in an attempted robbery "thought he was going to die" according to witnesses who came to his aid.

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich in which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

The boy, believed to be aged 13, was stabbed in an alleyway near the Aldi store on Larkman Lane in Norwich just after 5.30pm on Wednesday evening.

He went for help at the nearby bus stop, where 31-year-old Soloman Adubeeb was waiting while visiting friends on Dereham Road.

"He didn't realise he had been stabbed," said Mr Abudeeb. "He was full of energy and not in a good state."

"When he turned around there was rip in his jacket which I alerted him to. I then touched it to point it out to him and there was blood on my hand."

He said the boy had a six or seven inch gash to his back which didn't look life-threatening but "a lot of blood was gushing out".

"It was pretty serious and had gone right through to muscle, and I tied his jacket around it to stop the blood," he said.

"The boy was panicking, seriously panicking and thought he was going to die so I reassured him. He first of all wanted to run off but I stopped him and told him he shouldn't go home as it was a serious wound. A lot of blood was gushing out."

Police are investigating and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault.

Officer believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and has since been discharged. Nothing was stolen during the incident.

A police cordon was put in place at the scene but has since been removed, and the 14-year-old remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.

They should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 324 of 13 November 2019. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

