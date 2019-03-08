Parents urged to be aware of their children after young boy stabbed

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes Archant

Parents are being urged to watch for changes in their children's behaviour after a young boy was stabbed in Norwich.

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Two teenagers have been arrested after the incident in an alleyway off Larkman Lane at around 5.40pm on Wednesday.

Suspect(s) had approached the victim, a teenage boy, and demanded money.

During the incident the boy, believed to be 13, suffered a stab wound to his back and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment before being discharged later last night.

Nothing was stolen and the people involved are thought to be known to one another.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and remain in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Local policing commander, chief inspector Sonia Humphreys said: "The consequences of knife crime can be severe, even fatal, which is why we take any offences involving knives extremely seriously.

"We have a number of measures in place to tackle knife crime and to educate young people about the dangers but the community have a role in this too.

"We all have a part to play in keeping communities safe so if you know or suspect that someone is carrying a knife, report it. "The people involved in this incident are all thought to be under the age of 17 and are likely to be still living at home. I would therefore urge parents not to overlook any changes in their child's behaviour, which could be considered out of character. I would also encourage young people who may have concerns about their friends to share this information with parents, teachers or the police; there are many ways in which we can help and information will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence."

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information concerning those involved. Witnesses should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 324 of 13 November 2019. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.