Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

A teenager who was stabbed in the street following a gang attack in Norwich will take months to recover from his ordeal, according to his family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh. Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

The 16-year-old, who suffered a fractured skull and stab wounds in the attack in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, was rushed back into hospital on Thursday (March 28) - the day after he was released - following problems with his spleen.

The victim is back out of hospital now but his father, 36, who does not want to be named, said he is a long way from being recovered.

He said: “He is still in an incredible amount of pain despite this extra pain relief he has been given.

“He is struggling with his daily normal activities such as sitting down at a table to eat, washing and struggles to get comfortable to sleep.

“He is looking at months not weeks or days before he can attempt any form of work or education.

“He is putting on a brave face but we are gutted for him, he loved his job and earning money for himself.”

The boy’s father added: “It’s a long road ahead but one he will do with everyone helping him along the way.”

The teenager was rushed to hospital after he sustained puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, March 22.

On Friday (March 29) and Saturday (March 30) police held surgeries at the Pavilion Recreation Ground, Church Street, Old Catton, a week on from the stabbing which has caused widespread concern in the area.

Last week Norfolk police revealed a total of 237 knives, including machetes, samurai swords, daggers, hunting knives and flick knives, had been handed in as part of a week-long amnesty.

Speaking last week, the victim’s father said the family really wanted to thank the police and medical staff who has been “fantastic” following the attack.

He said: “I know its there job but I don’t think some people quite realise quite how much they do. Everyone at A&E was absolutely fantastic.”

• Three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, have been arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the Old Catton attack.

They have been released on bail until April 20 while enquiries continue.