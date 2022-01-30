Police close investigation into Marriott's Way stabbing

Police have closed an investigation into a stabbing on Marriott's Way, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

An investigation into a stabbing on a Norwich footpath and cycle-path has been closed, it has emerged.

A man in his 20s was walking along Marriott's Way, behind Barker Street at about 7.40pm on October 30 last year when he was approached by another man and pushed to the floor.

After being found by a member of the public, the victim found a stab wound on his arm and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment but later discharged.

Despite an investigation into the incident a Norfolk Police spokesman said "all lines of enquiry have been exhausted".

Although the spokesman added they would look at "any new information provided".

Meanwhile police are continuing to investigate a separate incident where five men were found on Marriott's Way, two of which with stab wounds, on October 27 last year.

Information to police on 101.