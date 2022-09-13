Simon Ward has gone on trial after an attack near to the Pear Tree Inn, Unthank Road, Norwich in April this year - Credit: Archant

The landlord of a pub near where a man was allegedly stabbed in the face with a knife has described how the item used to strike the victim "shone and glinted".

Nick Pears, who runs the Pear Tree Inn pub on Norwich's Unthank Road, was giving evidence in the trial of Simon Ward at the city's crown court.

Ward, 36, is accused of punching Luke Taylor in the face with "something sharp and pointed in his hand", after Mr Taylor's friend asked him for a cigarette.

The court has heard the victim was left with a "sizeable scar on his left cheek" following the attack at about 1.40am on April 7 this year.

On Tuesday (September 13) Mr Pears said he saw the victim being punched after he heard "shouting".

Mr Pears was asked by Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, whether he could see the defendant's hands.

He replied that he could see them "clearly".

Mr Pears said Ward had a "clenched fist with something sticking out of it".

When asked to describe the item in Ward's hand he said that it "shone and glinted".

Mr Pears was to tell emergency services that the victim had been stabbed in the face.

When asked by Rob Pollington, defending Ward, whether he had seen the defendant holding a pint glass, he replied he had not.

Mr Pollington asked the witness whether he had embellished the situation to get the ambulance service there quicker.

Mr Pears said he had not.

Ward, of no fixed address, is on trial having denied wounding with intent.

Previously the jury of six men and six women have heard the victim and his friend, William Harrison, had been drinking at the pub on the night but had been "no trouble to anyone".

Ward and his friend had also been drinking in the pub and left at closing time.

Mr Haswell said Ward and his friend were smoking and Mr Harrison, approached them and asked for a cigarette.

He said the request caused "a lot of dissatisfaction" and Mr Harrison and Mr Taylor moved away before later being attacked.

Mr Haswell said it had been a punch by Ward while he was "holding something sharp and pointed".

Ward has admitted separate offences of unlawful wounding on Mr Taylor and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his friend.

The trial continues.