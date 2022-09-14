Simon Ward has gone on trial accused of a knife attack near to the Pear Tree Inn, Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: Google

A man accused of stabbing a man in the face following an attack near to a Norwich pub told a jury he hit the victim with his fist alone.

Simon Ward, 36, has gone on trial accused of punching Luke Taylor in the face with "something sharp and pointed in his hand" in an attack close to the Pear Tree Inn pub on Norwich's Unthank Road.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the victim was left with a "sizeable scar on his cheek" after the attack, which occurred at about 1.40am on April 7 this year.

Giving evidence in his defence on Wednesday (September 14) Ward, of no fixed address, was asked by Rob Pollington, defending, whether he had been "slashing" at Mr Taylor.

He replied: "No, I wasn't".

Ward told the jury of six men and six women that he had seen Mr Taylor "shadow boxing" prior to the incident looking like he wanted a fight.

He claimed he had been trying to stop a fight but things escalated.

He thought there was going to be violence so he "decided to get him first".

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting suggested to Ward he had put down a pint glass in order to "pick up a weapon".

Ward replied: "That didn't cross my mind because I've never used a weapon."

He said: "I did do it, but it was just a punch."

But Mr Haswell suggested that when Ward "swiped" at Mr Taylor he did so with a weapon so as to cause that "horrific injury".

Ward said: "I had nothing in my hand, it was just a fist".

When Mr Haswell said it might have been a knife with a two-inch blade Ward said: "No."

The prosecution barrister suggested police never found a weapon as Ward had "ditched it".

The defendant replied: "I didn't slash him so I didn't have to ditch anything."

Ward, of no fixed address, is on trial having denied wounding with intent.

The jury is set to go out later on Thursday (September 15) to consider verdicts in the case after Judge Andrew Shaw completes his summing up of evidence.

On Wednesday the jury heard closing speeches from both prosecution and the defence.

Ward has admitted separate offences of unlawful wounding on Mr Taylor and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his friend William Harrison.

The trial continues.