Blood spattered church bench restored as stabbing probe continues
A memorial bench spattered with blood after a stabbing in a Norwich churchyard has been cleaned and returned to its former state.
The bench dedicated as a tribute to former lord mayor and lord mayoress Keith and Joan Ratcliffe was left covered in blood stains after a man was stabbed in the grounds of St Mark's Church in Lakenham on September 29.
The Anglican Parish Church of St Mark said it had been tidied up and cleaned following the incident that saw police place a cordon around the churchyard.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was stabbed in his leg and shoulder and was rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.
Officers led a hunt for two suspects, a man in his 20s, wearing a blue hooded top with black Boss tracksuit bottoms, and a second in his late teens with ginger hair.
A police spokesperson confirmed the investigation is on-going and they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information.
People are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 116 of 29 September.