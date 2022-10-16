Blood spattered church bench restored as stabbing probe continues

A memorial bench at St Mark's Church in Lakenham that has been restored after being covered in blood during a stabbing incident. - Credit: Archant

A memorial bench spattered with blood after a stabbing in a Norwich churchyard has been cleaned and returned to its former state.

The bench dedicated as a tribute to former lord mayor and lord mayoress Keith and Joan Ratcliffe was left covered in blood stains after a man was stabbed in the grounds of St Mark's Church in Lakenham on September 29.

Blood spattered on the memorial bench at St Mark's Church in Lakenham - Credit: Ben Hardy

The Anglican Parish Church of St Mark said it had been tidied up and cleaned following the incident that saw police place a cordon around the churchyard.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was stabbed in his leg and shoulder and was rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Officers led a hunt for two suspects, a man in his 20s, wearing a blue hooded top with black Boss tracksuit bottoms, and a second in his late teens with ginger hair.

A police cordon was placed around St Marks Church following the stabbing on September 29 - Credit: Archant

A police spokesperson confirmed the investigation is on-going and they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information.

People are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 116 of 29 September.