Jurors told Norwich spirit level attacker had 'lost control'

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:46 PM June 8, 2022
Updated: 5:51 PM June 8, 2022
Allison Bank flats in Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, targeted in a national bank fraud. Picture: DEN

Paul Franey has gone on trial accused of wounding with intent following an incident at flats in Allison Bank, Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The flatmate of a man who was repeatedly struck with a spirit level in a revenge attack after stopping him from drink-driving told how the attacker "lost control".

Paul Franey, 22, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court,  having denied wounding with intent.

It follows an incident in a flat at Allison Bank, near Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, on October 24 2018.

A jury of 10 men and two women have heard how the victim was attacked by Franey with an aluminium spirit level after attempting to stop him from driving as they had been drinking during the evening.

Giving evidence on Wednesday (June 8) the flatmate of the victim described how he came out of his room to see his flatmate being held in a headlock by Franey.

The witness said he had come out of his room to "ask if everything was okay".

It came after his flatmate had been attempting to stop Franey from driving which had resulted in an "exchange of words".

The flatmate said he heard the victim shouting "get off" as his eye was being gouged by Franey.

He told Jude Durr, prosecuting, he had seen the confrontation going on for about two minutes but did not know how long it had been going on prior to him going out to look.

The witness then described how the victim glassed Franey on the side of his head

He said Franey was "angry" and let go of the victim before coming at him.

"He tried to get me. He ran at me but he slipped."

The witness said he was then chased out of the flat.

e said he felt "threatened" and was scared as Franey had "lost control" and looked angry.

In cross examination Stephen Spence, defending Franey, asked if the witness actually saw the gouging taking place.

He replied that he did not, but had heard the victim saying get off my eyes.

The court also heard medical evidence that the victim suffered a depressed fracture of the right eye socket and a fractured nose as a result of the assault.

The trial continues.

