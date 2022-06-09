Paul Franey has gone on trial accused of wounding with intent following an incident at flats in Allison Bank, Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A man accused of striking a friend repeatedly with a spirit level in a revenge attack said he could not remember much about it - but had not intended any harm.

Paul Franey, 31, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court, having denied wounding with intent.

It follows an incident in a flat at Allison Bank, near Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, on October 24 2018.

A jury of 10 men and two women have heard how the victim was attacked by Franey with a spirit level after attempting to stop him from driving as they had been drinking during the evening.

Giving evidence on Thursday (June 9), Franey told defence barrister Stephen Spence that he had been "very drunk" on the night and "can't remember much".

When asked if he was going to attempt to drive home he said "apparently so".

Franey was asked what he remembered about the incident.

He recalled getting changed but could not remember "much else apart from being glassed" and thinking it had been the victim's flatmate.

Mr Spence asked Franey whether he remembered what led up to it.

Franey replied: "No, I don't know the start of it".

He also remembered chasing the victim's flatmate in the flat.

Franey said he remembered "jumping on a spirit level to try and break it" and "hitting the shower screen with a level and it took a few attempts to smash".

He also told the jury he could remember "punching him once in the bathroom" as well as "putting the shower on his head and trying to clean him down and then went down and let the police in".

Mr Spence asked Franey whether he intended to cause really serious injury to the victim.

He said he did not and had not intended to get that drunk.

Mr Spence asked Franey whether he ever wanted to cause the victim really serious injury.

He replied: "No."

Franey accepted he had caused the wounds to his friend but it was without the intention to do really serious harm.

The trial continues.