Jury considers verdict over revenge attack on man beaten with spirit level

A jury in the trial of a man accused of striking a friend repeatedly with a spirit level in a drunken revenge attack has been sent out to consider their verdict.

Paul Franey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It follows an incident in a flat at Allison Bank, near Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, on October 24, 2018.

The jury of 10 men and two women has heard how the victim was attacked by Franey with a spirit level after a scuffle broke out when he attempted to stop him from driving home following an evening of heavy drinking.

The court heard how the violent argument had seen the victim put into a headlock and that, fearing his eyes were about to be gouged out, he smashed a glass he was holding over Franey’s head.

Questioned about the incident, Franey said he could not remember "much else apart from being glassed" and thinking it had been the victim's flatmate.

He said he remembered grabbing one of the flatmates' tools and attempting to smash a spirit level, and that he then used to smash a shower screen.

He also told the jury he could remember punching the blood soaked victim “once in the bathroom".

In his closing speech defence barrister Stephen Spence said Franey had “lost it” after being glassed which had caused him to “see the red mist”.

He said he had admitted inflicting the victim’s injuries, which included a fractured eye socket, but denied intending to cause him “really serious injury”.

Mr Spence said part of the evidence against Franey was that the victim was vulnerable and had been a target of bullying and had been attacked before.

“The two when in drink could be aggressive to one another, but would laugh if off afterwards,” he added.

He said the evidence of those present on the night of the attack had offered differing accounts of what took place.

Telling the jury that the case rested on Franey’s intent, Judge Alice Robinson said the prosecution had argued it was a really serious assault and that he had a “nasty temper” when he was drunk.

The trial continues.