Women accused of £20k shoplifting spree at store in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:00 PM March 8, 2021   
John Lewis in Norwich

Four women have been accused of a £20,000 shoplifting spree at John Lewis in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The case of four women accused of a shoplifting spree at a Norwich department store in which goods worth about £20,000 were stolen has been adjourned.

Antonela Busuioc, 26, Narcisa Constantin, 27, Narcisa Dragusin, 25, and Geogeta Necula, 25, have denied theft charges between February and March last year at the city's John Lewis department store.

The prosecution has told how items stolen by the women include Apple products, electrical items and perfumes and amounted to about £20,000.

All four of the women, who are Romanian and who are said to have addresses in Leicester, have each previously denied two counts of theft.

The matter was listed for a pre-trial review at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, March 8 but the case was adjourned until March 22 when it will be mentioned and the trial will be re-fixed.


