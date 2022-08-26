‘Scared and degraded’ - Teenager’s trauma after shopkeeper sex attack

Being sexually assaulted by a shopkeeper left a teenager terrified to leave the house and so traumatised that she tried to kill herself.

The 17-year-old was shopping at her local corner shop when she was groped by Jeyalingham Balasingham, who tried to kiss her and demanded she have sex with him.

She was left “scared and degraded” by the late-night attack at Sprowston Shopper in Norwich and suffered a “constant feeling of fear and anxiety”.

Balasingham, 57, of Holt Road in Horsford, was found guilty of sexual assault following a three-day trial this month after the collapse of an earlier trial.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (August 26) to be sentenced he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

In an emotional statement she read in court, his victim, now aged 20, said the attack in May 2019 had led to a deterioration in her mental health and her trying to take her own life.

“It has left me with severe trust issues towards men in my life and still affects me severely three years on,” she said.

“I am terrified that I will see him again while out alone in the area I grew up to think was safe and also terrified that he could do it again to someone else.”

The court had been shown CCTV images from the shop on Sprowston Road and of her arriving home in a distressed state following the attack.

She said her attacker's decision to plead not guilty leading to her having to give evidence at two trials had caused her a “huge amount of anxiety, stress and trauma”.

Jeyalingham Balasingham after being sentenced at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Simon Parkin

Julia Mackworth, mitigating, said Balasingham “expresses his most sincere apologies notwithstanding that he chose to contest the case”.

“He had an excellent reputation in his community and by virtue of what he has done that has now been entirely destroyed,” she added.

Imposing a two-year community order and ordering that he complete rehabilitation activities and unpaid work, Judge Anthony Bate told Balasingham he had previously been regarded as “a friendly figure on whom customers could rely to behave appropriately”.

“This should have been a straightforward purchase instead you took advantage of her and molested her in the way she described to the jury and as was captured on CCTV,” he said.

“The incident and very protracted trial process has, as she states in her personal statement, left her with a constant feeling of fear and anxiety that she could see you again outside this court.

“It may well be that a restraining order is appropriate in due course.”

In full: Victim's personal impact statement read out in court

Being sexually assaulted with no warning by a man you have only ever known as the owner of your local shop brought so many negative emotions.

I was terrified to leave my house as the assault happened so close to the house I lived in and by someone I never imagined would put their hands on me with no consent.

The assault made me feel ashamed of myself and disgusted that another man had touched me while I was in a relationship with someone else.

The night I came home I was a mess. I can remember just breaking down to my mum and feeling devastated that someone could assault me with no indication that they knew it was wrong.

I have never felt so scared and degraded in my life. I have struggled with anxiety and depression since my early teens and this assault added to the deterioration of my mental health which ultimately led to me trying to take my own life that year.

It has left me with severe trust issues towards men in my life and still affects me severely three years on.

I am terrified that I will see him again while out alone in the area I grew up to think was safe and also terrified that he could do it again to someone else, including my younger sister who is now the same age I was when the assault took place.

It has been three years since the assault and I still remember it every day. If he had just pleaded guilty I could have already had time to heal but instead he dragged it out for three years.

I have had to go through two trials which have caused me a huge amount of anxiety, stress and trauma.

He has been able to live his life for three years while I have been left with a constant feeling of fear and anxiety over what will happen if I see him again after I reported him and also the added stress of not knowing if going through the trial will give me justice while also putting a strain on my mental health.

It also scares me that clearly he doesn’t think he has done any wrong by assaulting me as he refused to plead guilty.