Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Convicted sex offender admits having indecent images of children

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 4:55 PM August 8, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd. - Credit: Archant

A convicted sex offender admitted being found with a string of indecent images of children and breaching a court order put in place to prevent his future offending.

Stephen Tweed, 62, of Drayton Road, Norwich, who has a previous conviction for possessing and distributing indecent images of children, pleaded guilty to downloading indecent photographs of children between February 21 and March 7 this year, possession of prohibited images on March 6 and April 19 this year, which included 82 prohibited images of children, and downloading indecent images of children on April 19 this year.

Tweed also admitted downloading indecent images of children between April 1 and 20 this year and two breaches of his sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing at Norwich Crown Court until September 12.

The court heard that Tweed had now been recalled to prison.

