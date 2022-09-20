Sex offender Jeremy Brown had his sentencing at Norwich Crown Court adjourned after he suffered heart failure - Credit: Archant

A sentencing hearing of a man who admitted sex assaults against two young girls has been adjourned after the offender was taken to hospital with "heart failure".

Jeremy Brown, 61, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for sentence having previously admitted six counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13.

The offences were committed against two victims in the Norwich area in 2009.

But on Tuesday (September 20) Brown, of Anchor Street, Norwich did not appear in court for his sentence.

John Morgans, who represents Brown said the defendant "suffered from heart failure and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on Saturday (September 17)".

He said Brown "clearly cannot attend today" but said solicitors were working to find out when he would be discharged.

Mr Morgans said he would look to notify the court when and if Brown was fit enough to be dealt with.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case and said the court would "await information on his discharge from hospital" before a new date for sentence was set.

Lori Tucker appeared at the hearing for the prosecution.