Man, 58, found guilty of string of sex offences against three women

A man has been found guilty of a string of sexual offences against three women over an eight-year period.

Suleyman Sahin, 58, has been told he faces an “extremely lengthy jail sentence” after being convicted of nine offences including rape and sexual assault.

The offences took place between 2009 and 2017 in Norwich and Nottinghamshire.

A jury at Norwich Crown Court took 17 hours and 43 minutes to find him guilty of two charges of rapes, three sexual assaults, two attempted sexual assaults and assault by penetration by 10-2 majority verdicts.

He was also found guilty of another sexual assault by an 11-1 verdict.

During the trial the court had been told that one of the women had recorded herself being kissed, groped and touched by Sahin in July 2017.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said she told her boyfriend that she had been "touched inappropriately". He had told her to "get it recorded".

The jury of 10 men and two women were shown the video during the trial.

Mr O'Donnell said she first went to police in 2017 but did not proceed with allegations at that stage but went back to police in August 2018.

Sahin, of Middlesex, had denied six offences against one complainant, including two counts of attempted rape, and three offences against another complainant said to have happened between June 2012 and December 2014.

He had also denied another count of rape against a third complainant, said to have happened in 2013.

Giving evidence he had accused the first complainant of telling "lies" and that denied the allegations of sexual contact against the second and third victim.

During his cross-examination Sahin, who spoke through a Turkish interpreter, insisted he had "respect for women".

The jury on Thursday found him not guilty of another count of rape and sexual activity with a child. They failed to reach a verdict on two other charges.

Prosecutors said they plan to consult with the victims before deciding whether to seek a retrial on those allegations.

Ordering a pre-sentence report to assess his future risk, Judge Andrew Shaw told Sahin: “You have been convicted of extremely serious offences. The only sentence will be immediate custody and that will be extremely lengthy.”

He was remanded in prison until he is sentenced on November 25.