Jury retires in trial of man accused of sex assaults on three women

A jury has retired to consider verdicts on a man accused of a number of sex offences against three women over an eight-year period.

Suleyman Sahin, 58, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with a total of 10 sexual offences between 2009 and 2017 in Norwich and Nottinghamshire.

Sahin, of Middlesex, has denied six offences against one complainant, including two counts of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault, between December 2009 and July 2017.

He has branded the allegations lies and said it "definitely" never happened, a court has heard.

He has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and another of assault against another complainant, between June 2012 and December 2014, and the rape of a third complainant in 2013.

The jury of 10 men and two women was sent home and will resume its deliberations at 10.30am on Tuesday.

