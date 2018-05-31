Search

Advanced search

Police close probe into Norwich cycle robbery after all lines exhausted

PUBLISHED: 06:52 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:52 07 December 2019

Norwich Police officers on patrol in the city. PIC: James Bass.

Norwich Police officers on patrol in the city. PIC: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

An investigation into a robbery where a teenager had his bike stolen in Norwich has been closed.

Detectives had launched an appeal for information following a robbery in Chapelfield Road, Norwich, after the 16-year-old victim cycled past the methodist church when he was approached by a group of teenage boys.

You may also want to watch:

The victim was then pushed off his bike which was stolen.

Police were keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened at about 3.15pm on Tuesday November 12, or alternatively any motorists travelling in the area at the time who have dash cams.

But despite an "extensive investigation", a police spokesman said "all lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed".

However anyone who does have information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/79364/19.

Most Read

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

Pub could be knocked down ‘for health and safety reasons’

Griffin pub at Thorpe St Andrew, pictured when it was still in business Photo: Bill Smith

‘Horrendous’ - Villagers unable to take bath after sewer floods road

Clayton Williams, 58, and Peter Goshawk, 60, on Ferry Road in Horning, where sewers have been overflowing. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

City road to remain closed over weekend due to sinkhole

The sinkhole in Angel Road, Norwich, is not expected to be fixed until Monday, December 9. Picture: Victoria Trattles

New trains investigated after shocking near miss with car at level crossing

One of Greater Anglia's new trains came within a quarter of a second of hitting a car in Thorpe End.Inset: Jamie BurlesPicture: Greater Anglia/Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke responds to Leitner rift rumours

Moritz Leitner has to fight his way back in Norwich City's Premier League plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chain re-brands city pub as ‘lively warm up venue’

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

Ex-Norwich City men go head to head at King’s Lynn

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

Police close probe into Norwich cycle robbery after all lines exhausted

Norwich Police officers on patrol in the city. PIC: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists