Police close probe into Norwich cycle robbery after all lines exhausted

An investigation into a robbery where a teenager had his bike stolen in Norwich has been closed.

Detectives had launched an appeal for information following a robbery in Chapelfield Road, Norwich, after the 16-year-old victim cycled past the methodist church when he was approached by a group of teenage boys.

The victim was then pushed off his bike which was stolen.

Police were keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened at about 3.15pm on Tuesday November 12, or alternatively any motorists travelling in the area at the time who have dash cams.

But despite an "extensive investigation", a police spokesman said "all lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed".

However anyone who does have information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/79364/19.