Drink drive rider rode bike in 'naïve excitement' at getting it running

Published: 1:40 PM May 21, 2021

A 23-year-old who bought a motorbike to do up was arrested for drink driving after taking it out in "naïve excitement" at getting it going, a court heard.

Richard Poll had been working on a SYM motorbike and had drunk a couple of pints of lager before taking the bike out for spin with a friend after he managed to get the engine running.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Poll pulled up next to a police car on the bike, which had no lights on it, with a passenger on the back, before "accelerating away".

Pretty Barber, prosecuting, said police initially illuminated their blue lights following the incident, which happened in the Hall Road area of Norwich at about 12.20am on April 19 last year.

But due to there being two people on the bike the pursuit was not continued but other officers, including one with a police dog, were deployed.

Poll turned into a dead end before ditching the bike and his crash helmet and running off but was "later detained".

He was breath tested and found to have 47mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Poll, of William White Place, Norwich, was also found to not have a licence or insurance.

He appeared before magistrates on Friday (May 21) when he pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

The court heard Poll had previously been disqualified from driving for 18 months for a dangerous driving offence in 2017.

Julie Adams, mitigating, said he should be given full credit for his guilty pleas.

She said he had bought the bike to work on and fix.

But after having had a couple of cans of lager and in his "naïve excitement" at getting the engine running " jumped on it and took it for a test ride".

Mrs Adams said he "deeply regrets it" and made a "big mistake".

Poll was disqualified rom driving for 40 months, fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £105 and a £34 victim surcharge.