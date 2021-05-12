Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls

Published: 12:29 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 12:35 PM May 12, 2021

Gavin Wright has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting two victims over a 10 year period. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich man has been jailed for 24 years after being found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting two girls over a 10-year-period.

Gavin Wright, 38, was convicted of multiple child sex offences committed against two victims between 2010 and 2020.

Wright, also known as Gavin Fox, had denied some of the offences resulting in the case going to trial last month.

The jury convicted him of a total of 23 counts, including six of sexual activity with a child, seven of sexual assault, one count of attempted rape, three counts of rape, five counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was also convicted of one count of attempted penetrative sexual activity with a child.

Wright, of Supple Close, Norwich, was sentenced to a total of 24 years imprisonment with an extended licence period of eight years.

Before he was sentenced at the end of last month Wright heard both victims read out personal statements describing how his crimes had affected them.

Both victims had suffered from depression, self-harmed and found it hard to trust people.

One of the victims said: "It’s like my brain has blocked it because I haven’t been able to talk about it.

"As a result of what has happened I have low self-esteem, anxiety and depression.

"I went through a period of self-harming.

"I was cutting and burning myself which I think was the impact of having low self-esteem and hating myself.”

Speaking after the case, investigating officer Det Con Lisa Gough said: “The victims in this case have been extremely brave in giving evidence and we hope this result offers some form of closure for them.”

Norfolk Constabulary alongside the NHS fund the Norfolk Sexual Assault Referral Centre providing care for victims of rape and serious sexual assault of all ages in Norfolk.

Anyone who feels they may need to speak to someone regarding their experiences can call 01603 276381.

To report sexual abuse call police on 101.