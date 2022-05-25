Patrick Collins has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied rapes and assault by penetration against a woman - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A Norwich man accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman has declined to give evidence in his trial.

Patrick Collins, 56, formerly of Canterbury Place, Norwich, is being prosecuted at the city's crown court, accused of nine counts of rape and three of assault by penetration.

The offences are said to have been committed against the same woman between Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15, 2020.

After the prosecution case finished on Wednesday (May 25), the jury of seven men and five women were told by Matthew McNiff, defending, that Collins had "elected his right to not call or give any evidence" in the case.

Mr McNiff was told by Judge Anthony Bate that the jury may draw inferences as a result of Collins electing not to give evidence in his defence.

The jury were given legal directions by Judge Bate on Wednesday afternoon.

He said it was the defendant's right not to give evidence but told the jury "you must not assume he's guilty because he has not given evidence".

Judge Bate said the prosecution must prove the defendant's guilt but insisted Collins could only be guilty if the jury was sure of his guilt.

If they were not sure he was guilty Judge Bate said the verdicts must be not guilty.

Jurors were also told they must "keep a cool head" and put emotion to one side when reaching their verdicts in the case.

Stephen Spence and Mr McNiff will give closing speeches for the prosecution and defence on Thursday (May 25) before Judge Bate sums up the case.

On Tuesday the jury heard evidence from the complainant in the case who described how she was hurt by Collins during the ordeal.

The woman said: "I didn't want this".

She has since had "flash backs" and "nightmares" about the attacks.

The court had also heard that both Collins and the complainant were "drinkers".

Collins denies all 12 offences.

The trial continues.