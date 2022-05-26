A Norwich Crown Court jury has been sent out to consider verdicts in the case of Patrick Collins who is accused of rapes and sex assaults - Credit: Archant

A jury has been sent out to consider verdicts in the case of a man accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Patrick Collins, 56, formerly of Canterbury Place, Norwich, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of nine counts of rape and three of assault by penetration.

The offences are said to have been committed against the same woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The jury of seven men and five women were sent out to consider verdicts in the case at just before 12.50pm on Thursday (May 26) after Judge Antony Bate summed up evidence in the case.

Earlier the jury heard closing speeches from Stephen Spence, prosecuting, and Matthew McNiff, defending Collins.

On Wednesday (May 25) Collins had "elected his right to not call or give any evidence" in the case.

But in his closing address on behalf of Collins, Mr McNiff told jurors that the complainant in the case had "rewritten history".

Mr McNiff told the jury that people told lies although it was not always obvious why people did so.

He said jurors had to determine that the complainant had been "truthful" and was "reliable".

Mr McNiff also said the prosecution had to "make you sure" of the defendant's guilt in the case.

He said it was right that Collins did not have to give evidence "and hasn't" or that "he doesn't have to call evidence and he hasn't".

The trial heard from Mr Spence, prosecuting, that the rapes and sex assaults were "quite forceful" and "violent" during which Collins ignored the victim's wishes and "carried on with what he wanted".

Collins also stands accused of three offences of assault by penetration on Sunday, March 15 2020.

The court was told the defendant assaulted the victim with a vase and a cherry tomato.

Mr Spence said these acts were carried out possibly to "humiliate" the victim.

Collins denies all 12 offences.

The trial continues.