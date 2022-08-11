News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norwich jury told woman left 'broken' after seeing rape on video

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:45 PM August 11, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Dax White has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied rape and a number of other offences - Credit: Archant

The friend of a woman who says she discovered she had been raped after finding footage on her mobile phone told jurors she was "broken" and "in bits" after seeing the video.

The complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she had been at the friend's house when she found the videos, days after the alleged offence.

Giving evidence in the trial of Dax White, 45, who denies a series of offences, including rape and assault by penetration on January 30 this year, the man said she found the footage while going through her phone.

In evidence given to the jury at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (August 11) he said: "She finds the video and plays it.

"She was disgusted, she was mortified.

"She couldn't believe that had happened.

"She kept going back and going through it and going through it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Major incident in city after reports of stabbing
  2. 2 Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing
  3. 3 46-cabin holiday park proposed for Norfolk countryside
  1. 4 Woman in 50s arrested after house sealed off in quiet street
  2. 5 Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village
  3. 6 Artist dies just weeks after Covid cancellation of psychiatrist appointment
  4. 7 Dereham coach firm closes after more than 50 years in business
  5. 8 Woman stabbed in neck and arm outside city pub
  6. 9 Boatyard in 'prime position' in Norfolk Broads goes up for auction
  7. 10 Afternoon tea at Norwich tea room named one of best in UK

The witness told her she had to stop doing this as it would make it even worse.

He said: "I said 'you've got to report it - it needs sorting out'."

The witness added: "She was just broken. She was in bits and crying."

He said the complainant kept going through the video and he had to "give her a pair of headphones" as he "didn't want to see it".

He said it was "disgusting" and told her to "go to the police".

The court has heard that at the time of the alleged offence the complainant had been "absolutely unconscious" on the couch having taken Valium, pregabalin, alcohol and methadone.

The jury of six men and six women have heard White, of Bishopbridge House in the Gas Hill area of Norwich, has also denied a number of other offences against the woman.

These include three offences of assault by beating, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and another of theft.

Those offences are said to have occurred between November 20, 2021, and February 1, 2022.

The jury heard the woman tell officers during her interview that White had "punched me in the back of the head three times".

She said: "He threw me across the room. One time he got me in a choke hold and I started blacking out seeing stars."

The trial continues.
 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning

Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8)

Norwich Live News | Video

Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

Norfolk Weather

Why is Norfolk not introducing a hosepipe ban?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A group has set up an illegal encampment in Normanston Park, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon