The friend of a woman who says she discovered she had been raped after finding footage on her mobile phone told jurors she was "broken" and "in bits" after seeing the video.

The complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she had been at the friend's house when she found the videos, days after the alleged offence.

Giving evidence in the trial of Dax White, 45, who denies a series of offences, including rape and assault by penetration on January 30 this year, the man said she found the footage while going through her phone.

In evidence given to the jury at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (August 11) he said: "She finds the video and plays it.

"She was disgusted, she was mortified.

"She couldn't believe that had happened.

"She kept going back and going through it and going through it."

The witness told her she had to stop doing this as it would make it even worse.

He said: "I said 'you've got to report it - it needs sorting out'."

The witness added: "She was just broken. She was in bits and crying."

He said the complainant kept going through the video and he had to "give her a pair of headphones" as he "didn't want to see it".

He said it was "disgusting" and told her to "go to the police".

The court has heard that at the time of the alleged offence the complainant had been "absolutely unconscious" on the couch having taken Valium, pregabalin, alcohol and methadone.

The jury of six men and six women have heard White, of Bishopbridge House in the Gas Hill area of Norwich, has also denied a number of other offences against the woman.

These include three offences of assault by beating, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and another of theft.

Those offences are said to have occurred between November 20, 2021, and February 1, 2022.

The jury heard the woman tell officers during her interview that White had "punched me in the back of the head three times".

She said: "He threw me across the room. One time he got me in a choke hold and I started blacking out seeing stars."

The trial continues.

