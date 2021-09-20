Jury in UEA rape trial sent home for evening

Published: 5:12 PM September 20, 2021

A jury in the trial of a man accused of the rape of a woman at a Norwich university will continue its deliberations on Tuesday after being sent home for the night.

Joachin Greene, 21, had been at a party at the University of East Anglia (UEA) when the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was said to have been raped and sexually assaulted.

Greene, of Campion Way, Sheringham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied rape in January 2019.

He also pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault by penetration and another of sexual assault on the same date.

Will Carter, prosecuting, and Matthew McNiff, defending, summed up their cases last week before Judge Alice Robinson summed up the case on Monday morning (September 20).

The jury of nine women and three men was sent out to consider verdicts in the case at just after 11.20am.

Judge Robinson sent the jury home at just after 4.30pm on Monday (September 20).

They will return to resume deliberations on Tuesday (September 21) morning.