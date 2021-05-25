'He didn't get the bus' - Attempted armed raider fails to appear in court

Published: 2:27 PM May 25, 2021

Bose Dasaolu who fought off a robber, with an employee, in Steve McDonald Newsagents at Witard Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

A man who admitted attempted robbery at a Norwich newsagent has failed to appear in court.

Craig Hicks, 39, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after previously admitting attempted robbery and criminal damage.

It followed a raid at Steve McDonald News, on Witard Road, Norwich when a man entered demanding money while holding a hammer.

But Hicks, of Silfield Street, Silfield was fought off by owner Bose Dasaolu following the raid at about 4am on Sunday, January 10.

The sentencing hearing was listed on Tuesday (May 25) but the defendant, represented by Rob Pollington, failed to appear.

Judge Maureen Bacon said: “We don’t have Mr Hicks here today.

“He didn’t get on the bus from Chelmsford whether by design or otherwise is unclear.

“In short, we’re not in a position to proceed very far today.”

The case was adjourned until June 4.



