Pubs and clubs rally around popular doorman after vicious attack

From left to right, clockwise, Mantra, Bond, the Garden House and Stadia. Photos: Google and Jamie Honeywood Archant

Bars, pubs and clubs in Norwich have rallied around one of the city's most respected doormen after he was violently attacked while at work.

A disgusting incident has left him injured plz drop any donations of at the bar @EDP24 #norwich #norfolk pic.twitter.com/OfFaNtD3om — The Garden House (@TheGardenHouse5) November 12, 2019

Dave Aslett has been described as one of the city's most experienced and well-loved doormen by venue owners after the assault in Norwich.

Regency Security, Mr Aslett's employer, said Mantra, on Prince of Wales Road, Bond, on Tombland, and Fetch, also on Prince of Wales Road, would all be holding collections for Mr Aslett.

Following the horrendous attack on our Door Supervisor Dave Aslett, the following G&J Leisure venues, owned by Gary Powers, MD, Regency Security will be holding a collection on Sat pm to show our support and to wish Dave a speedy recovery. @MantraNorwich @BONDno28 @FetchNorwich pic.twitter.com/EMfv7aUK1S — Regency Security (@RegencySecurity) November 12, 2019

The company posted on Twitter: "Following the horrendous attack on our door supervisor Dave Aslett, the following G&J leisure venues, owned by Gary Powers, MD, Regency Security, will be holding a collection on Sat PM to show our support and to wish Dave a speedy recovery."

They went on to thank Steve King, owner of Stadia in Norwich, for also holding a collection in his honour.

Meanwhile, the Garden House, on Pembroke Road, will also be holding a collection over the next few weeks for Mr Aslett, who they said had been victim of a "disgusting incident".