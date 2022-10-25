Attacker jailed for stabbing man in the face poses ‘serious risk to others’

Simon Ward has been jailed for six and a half years - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An attacker has been jailed for more than six years after stabbing another man in the face during an argument near a pub in Norwich.

Simon Ward, 36, punched Luke Taylor in the face with "something sharp and pointed in his hand" near the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, Norwich.

Mr Taylor suffered a "sizeable scar” on his left cheek following the attack in the early hours of April 7 this year.

Ward was convicted of wounding with intent by a majority verdict at Norwich Crown Court last month.

He had previously admitted separate offences of the unlawful wounding of Mr Taylor and ABH against his victim's friend during the late night attack.

He was jailed for six and a half years on Tuesday (October 25) after Judge Andrew Shaw concluded that he met the criteria for ‘dangerousness’.

Taking into account his 10 previous convictions for 26 offences including several involving assaults and violence, the judge found he represented a serious risk to others.

Ward, of Deneside in Great Yarmouth, was told he will serve two-thirds of his six-year sentence before becoming eligible for release.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, told the court Mr Taylor and his friend had left the pub at closing time and approached Ward and another man to ask for a cigarette.

Simon Ward was convicted of a stab attack near to the Pear Tree Inn, Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: Google

The court heard how in a subsequent attack Ward slashed Mr Taylor’s face with a two-inch blade resulting in a 5cm laceration on his cheek and repeatedly punched his friend.

In a statement read out in court, Mr Taylor said the attack had left him suffering night terrors and flashbacks and he was afraid to leave the house.

“Every time I look in the mirror I see a reminder of that horrible night,” he said.

“The scar will never fade so for the rest of my life I will have the emotional effect of being reminded of how my life changed forever.”

DC Craig Weir, of Norfolk Constabulary, who led the investigation, said: “The victim of this attack has suffered physical and emotional distress as a result of this incident, and I commend them for the bravery and resilience they have shown throughout this case.

“This kind of violence will not be tolerated, and Norfolk police will seize on every opportunity to gather evidence and bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice.”

“I would also like to thank our barrister Oliver Haswell for all of his hard work in securing this conviction.”