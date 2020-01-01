Norwich pub owner’s £1k charity fraud sentencing hearing adjourned

The Robin Hood pub in Mousehold. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The sentencing of a Norwich pub owner who set up a fundraiser in aid of a cancer charity but then kept the £1,000 worth of proceeds for himself has been adjourned.

Jason Staff (left) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Jason Staff (left) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Jason Staff, 50, from the Robin Hood Pub, put on a headshave and barbecue in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in June 2018 which raised a total of £1,003.35.

The pub posted various notices about the headshave, which happened on June 16, 2018, on its Facebook page although the cancer charity never received any cash.

Staff, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, was found guilty in February of fraud and possessing an article for use in fraud, namely a fundraising certificate.

He was due to be sentenced on Thursday, March 26 but the case has been adjourned to a date to be fixed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The court is only dealing with overnight remands at the moment in the wake of the virus.