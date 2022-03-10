170 people helped into treatment through £4.8m Norwich drugs crackdown

An innovative project to break the cycle of drug crime and addiction by helping rehabilitate users while disrupting drug gangs has been hailed a success in Norwich.

In its first year Project Adder, which brings together police, local councils and health and support services, has seen more than 170 people enter into treatment.

Police have also made more than 550 arrests for drug possession and trafficking offences, helping to break up drug gangs and protect exploited vulnerable people from the scourge of heroin and crack cocaine.

Detective chief inspector Sonia Humphreys said the project was helping reduce drug related deaths as well as offending and was diverting people from the criminal justice system into health-oriented support.

People testing positive for opioids and crack cocaine in police custody are offered additional support through treatment using a range of options including out of court disposal orders.

“Many people have that moment where they want to start to embark on treatment and recovery and the doors are always open but sometimes it’s that nudge that people need in the right direction and away from a life of crime,” she said.

Project manager Nicole Chilvers said: “We are now engaging with people who have been reluctant to come into service because we have a worker seven days a week in the police investigation centre.

“We are able to engage with them while they are in custody. They are drug tested and if they test positive we tell them about what we can offer them. If they engage with us then they don’t go down the court system.

“We are seeing some really successful outcomes. The partnership is really helping to identify who the vulnerable people are and get support to them when they need it, where previously they may have been treated as criminals whereas now they are being treated as victims and actually being given support.”

Set up in January 2021 with £4.8 million of Home Office funding, Project Adder - which stands for addiction, diversion, disruption, enforcement and recovery - was initially due to run until March 2023 but has been extended to March 2025.

Helping people start a new life

Based in Prince of Wales Road, it brings together drug treatment and health support groups, council services and education and training as well as running group activities.

“When we started the project we were dealing with chaotic service users but now we are seeing people come through into recovery,” said Ms Chivers.

“They are able to maintain a tenancy, they are drug free, engaging in social work, they do groups, we have rapid prescribing because often they struggle to maintain their prescriptions.”

One service user, Tim - not his real name - said the project had helped him turn his life around following his release from prison and has now been abstinent from heroin for several months.

During this time he was able to re-establish contact with his daughter, has recently started volunteering as a mentor and is engaging with St Giles Trust to consider further voluntary placements.

Another 32-year-old service user, who had been using heroin and crack cocaine since the age of 17, said: “It’s helping me to keep clean and hopefully it will help me rebuild my life.

“Up to now a lot of it has been based around drugs, getting drugs, getting money for drugs, friends all to do with drugs. It’s building a new life, finding other people to socialise with, getting a job or education, starting a new life.”

Now targeting the drug kingpins

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford said: “Diverting drug users into recovery and treatment will reduce demand for drugs and the associated criminal activity in the greater Norwich area.

“Being part of this pilot scheme has allowed us to stay at the forefront of developing this new and joined up approach.”

As part of the project Norwich police officers have also been issued with Naloxone spray as an emergency treatment for drug overdoses.

DCI Sonia Humphreys said the “carrot and stick” approach of the project had also helped police shift enforcement to criminals in charge of drug lines.

“We have switched our enforcement activity upstream and look more further up the drug line at the people who are controlling them,” she said.

“Between the end of 2019 through to now we have been hammering away at county lines, which is the bulk of the opiate and crack supply coming into the county, dismantling them, bringing people to the court and convicting them.”