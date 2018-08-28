Inmate accused of carrying knife in prison

A prisoner is to go on trial accused of being in possession of an offensive weapon at Norwich Prison.

Steven Graham, 27, is accused of the unauthorised possession in prison of a knife or offensive weapon.

It is said that on April 30 last year at HMP Norwich Graham was in possession of a three inch long metal lock knife.

Graham appeared via videolink from HMP Full Sutton in York on Wednesday (January 30) when he pleaded not guilty.

The case was deemed not suitable to be dealt with in the magistrates court and was sent to Norwich Crown Court on February 27.