Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Members of the public are being warned to stay vigilant after a man absconded from prison.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for help to trace 54–year-old James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud.

He absconded from open prison in Norwich on Monday, December 3, after failing to return from a prearranged medical appointment.

He is described as white, of medium build, about 6ft 3 with short light brown hair. He has links to the King’s Lynn area.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but call police immediately if they believe they have seen him or know of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 199 of December 3.