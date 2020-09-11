Norwich Prison officer admits intimate relationship with inmate

Norwich prison officer Catia Rocha admitted having a relationship with an inmate Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A former prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an intimate relationship with a Norwich inmate.

Catia Rocha, 38, admitted misconduct in a judicial or public office when she appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday.

Rocha, of Rockingham Road, Norwich, admitted between November 15 last year and January 20 this year, while acting as a prison officer at Norwich Prison wilful misconduct that amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust - byconducting an intimate relationship with a prison inmate.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned her case for pre-sentence reports but told her it was a serious matter. He told her that normally the sentence would be one of immediate custody.

He adjourned sentence until October 2.