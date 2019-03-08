Inmate breaks prison officer's nose after refusing exercise

A prison officer had his nose broken in HMP Norwich. Photo: Angela Sharpe. Archant © 2009

A prison officer at HMP Norwich has said he is considering quitting the role after his nose was broken by an inmate.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard how Jasper Thompson has refused to leave his cell for exercise on October 6 last year.

He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm today and has been committed to the Crown Court for sentence.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock told the court Thompson, 25, responded "in an aggressive manner" when called out for exercise and pushed the prison officer, who was working alone at the time.

"He went to alert other members of staff for assistance then he felt a punch to the right side of his nose which took him completely by surprise," Ms Bastock said.

The officer had to attend hospital several times and eventually underwent surgery to correct a broken nose.

In a victim personal statement, the prison officer said it was the second time his nose had been broken working at the prison.

"This made me very self conscious of my appearance, and I didn't like my children seeing me that way," he said.

"I did not know how I would look afterwards and if I would have a misshapen nose as a result."

He added he has anxiety and depression as a result of the incident, and was having "flashbacks".

He was put on restricted duties after the attack, which prevented him working overtime.

"This whole ordeal has left me feeling unsafe and vulnerable at my place of work, and left me seriously considering leaving this job," he added.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Thompson, of Letchworth Garden City, was released on unconditional bail for pre-sentence reports to be written.

Andrew Spence, in mitigation, said: "There is a mental health background to this and further psychological evaluation is awaited.

"He does wish to express his apologies. He did write a letter of apology to the officer after the incident."