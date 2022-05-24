Major boost for project helping prison leavers

Foundations helps people released from prison in Norwich to find accommodation to reduce the likelihood of reoffending - Credit: St Martins Housing

An award-winning project that supports Norfolk prison leavers to reintegrate back into life has been backed to continue.

Match-funding has been provided by Norfolk Probation Service to support Foundations to run until September.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN) is also working with Norwich-based homelessness charity St Martins to help people released from prison in the city to find accommodation, with the aim of reducing the likelihood of reoffending.

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie during visit to Foundations project in Norwich - Credit: OPCCN

It works with a ‘revolving door’ cohort of clients identified as bouncing between prison, the streets, hostels and back to prison.

They are at high risk of reoffending and becoming trapped in a cycle of homelessness due to complex issues like past trauma, addiction and abuse.

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie, who visited the project this month, said: “Prevention work around offending is one of my key priorities in my new police, crime and community safety plan for Norfolk.

“By delivering such effective support for ex-offenders, Foundations enables people to settle and look towards the future thus building stronger, safer communities.”