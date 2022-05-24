News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Major boost for project helping prison leavers

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:57 PM May 24, 2022
Foundations project

Foundations helps people released from prison in Norwich to find accommodation to reduce the likelihood of reoffending - Credit: St Martins Housing

An award-winning project that supports Norfolk prison leavers to reintegrate back into life has been backed to continue.

Match-funding has been provided by Norfolk Probation Service to support Foundations to run until September.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN) is also working with Norwich-based homelessness charity St Martins to help people released from prison in the city to find accommodation, with the aim of reducing the likelihood of reoffending.

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie during visit to Foundations project in Norwich

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie during visit to Foundations project in Norwich - Credit: OPCCN

It works with a ‘revolving door’ cohort of clients identified as bouncing between prison, the streets, hostels and back to prison. 

They are at high risk of reoffending and becoming trapped in a cycle of homelessness due to complex issues like past trauma, addiction and abuse.

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie, who visited the project this month, said: “Prevention work around offending is one of my key priorities in my new police, crime and community safety plan for Norfolk. 

“By delivering such effective support for ex-offenders, Foundations enables people to settle and look towards the future thus building stronger, safer communities.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Miss Van Wouw, who began teaching at the school in September 2013, was dismissed for gross malpracti

Quiz

Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Dussindale Primary is one of the first schools to participate in the school streets trial

Where the streets have no cars... the community that banned the school run

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Norwich's game with Tottenham

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Spurs clash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk has re-opened after a devastating fire in 2017. Picture: Neil Didsb

Restaurant apologises after boy hospitalised with allergic reaction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon