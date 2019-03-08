Search

Inmate cleared of attempted murder of prison officers

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 20 March 2019

Norwich Prison on Knox Road. Photo :Steve Adams

Norwich Prison on Knox Road. Photo :Steve Adams

An inmate at HMP Norwich has been cleared of attempting to murder two prison officers.

Cairo Adams, 23, had denied attempting to kill the two men at Norwich prison on June 11, 2017.

After a trial at the Old Bailey in London he was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder, but convicted of wounding with intent.

Adams has been remanded into custody awaiting sentence on April 12.

