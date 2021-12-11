News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inmate accused of assaulting Norwich prison officer refused to leave cell

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:00 AM December 11, 2021
Updated: 11:11 AM December 11, 2021
HMP Norwich, where Matthew Gray was found hanged. Photo : Steve Adams

Shannon Lovelock has been accused of assaulting a prison officer at Norwich Prison. - Credit: Steve Adams

A man accused of assaulting a prison officer who failed to appear at court after barricading himself in his cell then refused to see a psychiatrist to have an assessment, it has emerged.

Shannon Lovelock, 37, who has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an attack on an officer at Norwich Prison on January 29 this year failed to appear at Norwich Crown Court last month after he had "barricaded himself" in his cell.

The matter was adjourned so Lovelock, currently at HMP Peterborough, could have an assessment with a psychiatrist so the case could be relisted.

But on Thursday (December 9) the court heard Lovelock had "refused to leave his cell" to be assessed by the psychiatrist.

Judge Anthony Bate relisted the case for a further hearing on December 15.

Oliver Haswell appeared for the prosecution at the hearing while Ian James represented Lovelock.

Norwich News

