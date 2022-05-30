News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Learner drove dad’s Bentley on Prince of Wales Road at 4am while drunk

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:01 PM May 30, 2022
Prince of Wales Road in Norwich

Travis Sidney was stopped on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A learner driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel after driving his father’s top of the range Bentley through Norwich’s nightclub district while drunk.

Travis Sidney, 20, from Coltishall Road in Buxton, was more than twice the drink drive limit when he was detained by police on Prince of Wales Road at 4am on April 30 this year. 

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (May 30) he pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence and having no insurance.

The court was told the apprentice plumber had been driving his father’s Bentley Continental GT when he came to the attention of police after getting into an altercation after driving through a red light. 

James Burrows, in mitigation, said he regretted the incident and having been drinking on a Friday night out had no recollection of driving.

“We are not dealing with a young tearaway or lout,” he said.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving 22 months, fined him a total £259 and offered him the chance to attend a drink drink awareness course.

